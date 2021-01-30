ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

Sayani Gupta: Short films are revolutionary in nature

Sayani Gupta, whose short film Shameless is trying to secure an Oscars entry, says this form of filmmaking has always been revolutionary in nature.

By Glamsham Editorial
Sayani Gupta | Hussain Dalal | Shameless Poster
Sayani Gupta | Hussain Dalal | Shameless Poster
ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Sayani Gupta, whose short film Shameless is trying to secure an Oscars entry, says this form of film making has always been revolutionary in nature.

“Short-films have always been revolutionary by nature. The majority of subjects that directors address through a short-film are socially inept,” she says.

About her film, Sayani adds, “Shameless talks about a universal emotion that we all can relate to and we hope our efforts to present this issue will reach out to the audience across the globe,” she says.

ADVERTISEMENT

She claims the film has been well-received so far. “It is great to experience the love showered on our film from so many talented people in the industry. Film celebs across the nation have come forward to support the film,” the actress says.

Sayani Gupta: Sharing a jolt of kindness with the world… watch the Shameless Trailer!

Starring Sayani Gupta and Hussain Dalal, Shameless is directed by Keith Gomes. Presented by Shabinaa Khan, the short-film is produced by her along with Keith Gomes, Ashley Gomes, and National Award-winner Sandeep Kamal. It is co-produced by Girish Talwar while the sound for the film is designed by Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty.  –ians/ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSumeet Vyas pays tribute to martyrs of 1962 on Shaheed Diwas
Next articleDisha Patani preps up for her ‘Malang’ director, Mohit Suri’s EV2
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Confusion over India’s entry in Live Action Short Film category at Oscars

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Sayani Gupta-starrer, Shameless, by writer-director Keith Gomes is one of the films from India eligible for qualification in the Live Action Short Film...
Read more
News

Sayani Gupta beats Vidya Balan in Oscar race

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Sayani Gupta-starrer, Shameless, by writer-director Keith Gomes is the official Indian entry in the Live Action Short Film category at the 93rd Oscars,...
Read more
News

One on One-Unlocked: A digital play on lives during lockdown

Glamsham Editorial - 0
One on One – Unlocked combines theatre, technology, a theme like COVID, & 22 stalwart playwrights, actors & directors creating stories in a lockdown
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Filmmaker Ekwa Msangi.(Photo:instagram)

Filmmaker Ekwa Msangi’s Farewell Amor is ‘a look at saying goodbye’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Filmmaker Ekwa Msangi says her drama feature, Farewell Amor, is about assumptions and expectations, and learning to accept the truth.
Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra draws inspiration from PT Usha

Netflix testing sleep time feature on Android

Maanvi Gagroo

Maanvi Gagroo: OTT needs regulation not censorship

Arslan Goni

Arslan Goni, excited to play gangster in ‘Mein Hero Bol Raha...

The legend of Hanuman Poster

Why you must not miss the unseen story of Mahabali Hanuman?!

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021