Advtg.
OTT News

'Scam 1992' has given a push to my career: Anjali Barot

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Actress Anjali Barot says being part of the web show, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, has given a fillip to her career.

“It has definitely given a push to both my craft and my career. Before ‘Scam 1992’, I would often receive offers for ‘bubbly’ characters and roles,” Anjali told IANS.

“Although I would thoroughly enjoy these, I knew I’m made for a broader range and ‘Scam 1992’ was the right opportunity that came my way. Now, I have multiple casting directors reaching out to me with stronger and varied roles after having seen the intense performance for Jyoti’s character in ‘Scam 1992’. So, all in all it has been a big blessing,” added the actress, who was seen as seen as Jyoti Mehta, wife of stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

Advtg.

Asked what’s next for her, Anjali said: “I keep asking that question to myself all the time! I am as curious to know what my journey has to offer next. While I’m currently in talks for a couple of projects, I’m equally thrilled to see it materialising.”

“I want to keep doing a lot of quality and experimental work. This could be for any medium but just has to be extremely challenging and different from my previous roles. This is something that truly excites me and drives me as an actor,” she added.

–IANS

Advtg.

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleSara Ali Khan's imparts words of wisdom
Next articleIrrfan's son recalls funny prank late actor used to play
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

'Scam 1992' has given a push to my career: Anjali Barot 1

Why Madonna trended after Maradona's demise

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Nov 26 (IANS) Soon after the demise of football legend Diego Armando Maradona, pop superstar Madonna started trending on social media with her...
Now Ananya Panday wants to try hardcore action

Now Ananya Panday wants to try hardcore action

'Scam 1992' has given a push to my career: Anjali Barot 2

Australia hold the edge in ODI series against India (Preview)

'Scam 1992' has given a push to my career: Anjali Barot 3

'Barefoot circle' right way to connect with indigenous people: Finch

Amazon Prime Video unveils the first look of its upcoming medical drama Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Amazon Prime Video unveils the first look of its upcoming medical...

Ben Affleck recalls a 'bad experience' he had after smoking marijuana

Ben Affleck recalls a ‘bad experience’ he had after smoking marijuana

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks