Sean Penn to play fictional version of himself in satirical war drama

Actor-director Sean Penn, who has been voicing his support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian invasion and was recently close to the front lines of the war, is set to play a fictionalised version of himself in the satirical Australian series “C*A*U*G*H*T”, reports ‘Variety’.

The show is an original production for Australian streamer Stan and has started production in Sydney’s Fox Studios.

According to ‘Variety’, the six-part series follows four Australian soldiers sent on a secret mission to a war-torn country. Mistaken for Americans, they are captured by freedom fighters and produce a hostage video that goes viral.

When the soldiers reach celebrity status, they realize that being caught might just be the best thing that could’ve happened to them.

‘Variety’ further states that the series is written, directed and produced by Australian actor and film maker Kick Gurry who will star alongside Penn.

Penn, in a statement accessed by ‘Variety’, said: “Kick’s brand of irreverence is so charged by an enthusiasm for all things considered inappropriate. From ball-sacks, to fame, idiots and intellectuals, and finally to that creepy-crawly continuum of war.”

Penn also serves as the executive producer on the show alongside producers John and Michael Schwarz from Deeper Water Films, and Brendan Donoghue.

The series is produced in association with Fremantle which will handle international distribution.

Penn was in Ukraine for several weeks between February and April this year, filming a documentary about Russia’s invasion of the country. During that period, he met Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has used online media appearances to woo global opinion and gather support.