Sehnoor talks about working with Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh

Singer-turned-actress Sehnoor is all set for her OTT debut with Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh in the web series ‘Prapanch’. She is excited about her project and said she had to go through a number of auditions before being selected for it.

“For me not everything has been served on a golden platter, I have really worked hard for this. Even bagging one role means a lot to me and what better for me when I came to know that I will be debuting along with Pawan Singh. I have gone through lots of auditions and hard work to bag this role,” Sehnoor added.

“It was a great hustle but when you see things getting fulfilled, every hustle pays off so yes that’s my mantra.”

Sehnooor says she relates with her character.

“My onscreen role is of a sweet bubbly jolly girl, who is always joyful in life but at the same time, she is quite focused on her goal and knows what she wants from her life. I am the exact same person in my real life as well. So it is great fun to play that character which you are already in your real life.”

Sehnoor is sharing screen space with Pawan Singh, a popular Bhojpuri cinema actor and this is also an achievement for her.

“I was privileged to share the screen space with Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh as my debut in the industry. It’s a complete suspense series that will leave the audience astonished. He is very grounded and super-fun to work with,” she said.

The budding actress was also seen in the track ‘Badan Pe Sitare’ with Asim Riaz.

Commenting about her journey from music video to OTT, she shared, “It was really a great journey, there have been a few ups and downs in life but I have waited for the right time to come and I feel proud of where I am today. It’s always a dream come true when you see things getting fulfilled.”

“Music is always going to be my first love and will always be, but acting is what I really look up to in my life and yes as people have loved my music I hope that they also love my acting and accept me with open hearts,” she added.