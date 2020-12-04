Selena Quintanilla now ‘live’ on Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Selena: The Series’ all set to go live today on 4th December 2020 based on the life story of Grammy-winner Tejana singer Selena Quintanilla. Apparently the singer was shot dead and killed by Yolanda Saldivar, her friend and former manager on March 31, 1995. She was 23.

‘Selena: The Series’ follows the story of Selena Quintanilla (played by Christian Serratos), as she rises from her humble Texas beginnings to her superstar status. Part one of ‘Selena: The Series’, which was developed and executive produced by the Quintanilla family alongside Netflix. ‘Selena: The series’ also features Ricardo Chavira as Abraham Quintanilla, Gabriel Chavarria as Selena’s brother AB, along with Hunter Reese Pena, Jesse Posey, Julio Macias and Carlos Alfredo Jr. set as series regulars and Juan Martinez, Daniela Estrada and Paul Rodriguez Jr. to recur.

At the same time the Funko-Pop-figure of Latin music icon Selena is also out and feature two of the most iconic outfits of Selena Quintanilla. One is dressed in the purple jumpsuit from her 1995 RodeoHouston performance and another features the sparkling white dress she wore at the 1994 Grammys.

Bidi Bidi Bom Bom 🎵



Coming soon: Pop! Rocks: Selena.



Commemorate the Greatest Latin Female Artist of All-Time by pre-ordering Selena's iconic purple jumpsuit look today! Coming in 2021: The stunning Grammys look to FunkoShop. https://t.co/yplyh20X81 @OriginalFunko pic.twitter.com/DXZJ38EBTf — Selena (@SelenaLaLeyenda) December 3, 2020