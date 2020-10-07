Advtg.
‘Selena: The series’ gets a premiere date on Netflix

'Selena: The series', a biographical drama about Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla is coming to Netflix.

By Omkar Padte
'Selena: The series' gets a premiere date on Netflix
'Selena: The series' gets a premiere date on Netflix (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
The streaming giant unveiled a release date and a trailer for the highly anticipated project on Tuesday, which was forced to stop filming because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The premiere date was announced via Netflix’s Latinx Twitter page Con Todo. “Every Legend Begins With a Dream,” read the post.

‘Selena: The Series’ follows the story of Selena Quintanilla (played by Christian Serratos), as she rises from her humble Texas beginnings to her superstar status.

The singer was shot and killed by Yolanda Saldivar, her friend and former manager of her Selena Etc boutiques on March 31, 1995. She was 23.

The scripted series was reportedly announced nearly two years ago and will be released in two parts.

Part one of ‘Selena: The Series’, which was developed and executive produced by the Quintanilla family alongside Netflix, will hit the streaming service on Dec. 4, 2020.

The show comes 23 years after the release of the Oscar-nominated biographical movie Selena, directed by Gregory Nava and featured Jennifer Lopez in the title role.

‘Selena: The series’ also features Ricardo Chavira as Abraham Quintanilla, Gabriel Chavarria as Selena’s brother AB, along with Hunter Reese Pena, Jesse Posey, Julio Macias, and Carlos Alfredo, Jr. set as series regulars, and Juan Martinez, Daniela Estrada and Paul Rodriguez, Jr. to recur.

