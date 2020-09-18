Home OTT News

Serious Men Trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui sets up a tale of aspiration and a father-son bond in a Netflix film

Ayyan Mani (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) has many dreams, but his vision is the 4G model, i.e. the four generation model that he explains in the trailer of the Netflix Film, Serious Men

Ayyan Mani has many dreams, but his vision is the 4G model, i.e. the four generation model that he explains in the trailer of the Netflix Film, Serious Men, where the fourth generation of an under-privileged family is able to join the world of the eponymous serious men. 

Directed by National Award winner Sudhir Mishra, and starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ayyan Mani, the film is based on the novel by the same name, written by author Manu Joseph. The script has been brought to life by writer-producer Bhavesh Mandalia (Oh My God! and Angrezi Medium) and filming occurred in Mumbai. 

Talking about Serious Men on Netflix Sudhir Mishra said, “The great thing about Manu Joseph’s novel is that it is funny and wacky, yet deeply emotional. The film charts its own graph for the transformation of the story to another medium, but it still remains an endearing story of a father’s desire to create a bright future for his son.

It is a delight to bring this tale to the world along with a creative partner in Netflix. The film may be specific in its articulation, but it is very universal at the same time.”

The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aakshath Das, Shweta Basu Prasad, Nasser and introducing Indira Tiwari

‘Serious Men’ premieres on October 2, exclusively on Netflix! 

Check out the trailer of Serious Men below:

