Adv.
Adv.
OTTNews

When Shahana Goswami got to hold a real gun!

Shahana Goswami was thrilled to play a police officer in the upcoming web series 'The Last Hour'

By Glamsham Bureau
When Shahana Goswami got to hold a real gun!
Shahana Goswami | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

Actress Shahana Goswami was thrilled to play a police officer in the upcoming web series “The Last Hour”. Among other things, she got to hold a real gun for the first time.

“When I read the script, it felt like I was reading a thriller book that I couldn’t put down. I really liked how something as complex as shamanic traditions was weaved in, in a beautiful and subtle way. I have never played the role of a cop in my entire career. So when I was offered the part, that was a big draw for me as well. I hadn’t ever held a gun and got to hold a real gun! This show gave me the opportunity to tick that off the list,” Shahana said.

The story follows officers Arup Singh (played by Sanjay Kapoor) and Lipika Bora (played by Shahana) as they try to uncover mysterious deaths with the help of a Shaman (played by Karma Takapa).

Adv.

The web series releases on Amazon Prime Video from May 14.

Adv.
Source@shahanagoswami
Previous articleShahid Kapoor shares his 'picture of happiness'
Next articleIMPPA writes to Maha CM, BMC seeking vaccine centres for its members
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates