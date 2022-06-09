Shahid Kapoor happy with 'Jersey's newfound audience on OTT

- Advertisement -

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor feels happy as his last released film ‘Jersey’ is being well-received by the OTT audience worldwide.

The film was initially released in theatres on April 22 and eventually it was released on Netflix on May 20.

From the time the film was released on Netflix, ‘Jersey’ alongside ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘RRR’ and ‘Jana Gana Mana’ is topping the charts of Netflix’s top 10 non-English films.

Talking about the love that ‘Jersey’ has received, Shahid shared, “Jersey is a special film and I am glad it found its home on Netflix. It’s great to see that audiences around the world are still watching the film and giving it all the love it deserves. Almost 20 days since launch, and the film is still trending worldwide, I am so excited to see this overwhelming response.”

Talking about the appreciation that ‘Jana Gana Mana’ has attained, director Dijo Jose Antony shared, “As the director of Jana Gana Mana, it’s great to see that an Indian movie from Malayalam cinema has a platform to be watched and loved by viewers around the world and is trending on #8 in non-English films globally on Netflix.

“I am grateful to the producers, cast and crew for bringing this beautiful story to life. It’s truly a wonderful feeling to see this story resonating with viewers globally. As said in the movie, ‘This is not the end, it’s just the beginning’.”