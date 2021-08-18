HomeOTTNews

Bigg Boss OTT: The panchayat task breaks the house into two; housemates fight over household chores!

~Shamita Shetty loses her cool on Akshara Singh for tiniest household matter to the whole house getting nominated.

By Glamsham Editorial
Bigg Boss OTT: The panchayat task breaks the house into two; housemates fight over household chores!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Previous articleUmpires too lenient, time to penalise abusive language from players severely
Next articleDrake: Had Covid and it made me lose my hair
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,067,097FansLike
43,047FollowersFollow
6,065FollowersFollow
57,426FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv