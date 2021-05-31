Shehnaaz Gill praises Sidharth Shukla’s character in Broken But Beautiful 3

Adv.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is impressed by co-contestant Sidharth Shukla‘s performance in ALTBalaji web series Broken But Beautiful Season 3. Shehnaaz took to social media to heap praise on Sidharth.

Shehnaaz tweeted, “Just binged watched BBB3. Proud of you @sidharth_shukla you have nailed the character of #agastyaRao!!!!”

Broken But Beautiful Season 3 releases on May 29 on ALTBalaji and MX Player. It is going strong and fans are loving the character of Sidharth Shukla as Agastya Rao in the series.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s friendship has been winning hearts ever since their time on Bigg Boss 13. They often praise each others work on social media and lend support to each other. SidNaaz fans are eagerly waiting for their new projects.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill’s tweet below:

