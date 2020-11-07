Advtg.
OTT News

Shilpa Shinde set for a royal avatar in new web series

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shinde will play Queen Meerawati in an upcoming web show titled Paurashpur that, she says, is a subject untouched in the OTT space.

“I am extremely excited to be a part of a project which is fresh and untouched in the space of OTT platforms. My character has many shades and I am thrilled to be stepping into the shoes of Queen Meerawati,” she said.

“I have been extremely mindful of the shows I choose as I want to give my fans what they expect of me and I feel Paurashpur is the show that I have been looking for,” added the actress, who has been part of shows such as Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! and a winner on Bigg Boss 11.

Paurashpur also features Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman, Shaheer Sheikh and Flora Saini. The show will soon stream on ALTBalaji and Zee5 Club.

