Shilpa Shinde to play CBI officer in new web show ‘Kadiyaan’

It’s a new beginning for ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ actress Shilpa Shinde as she has signed for a new web show titled ‘Kadiyaan’. The show is touted to be a slow-burn cop investigation drama revolving around a high profile murder case of a rich socialite and film producer. The show will see Shilpa essaying the role of a CBI officer, a first for her.

Talking about the show, the actress said, “I am excited to be a part of ‘Kadiyaan’. It is an intriguing concept with a gripping storyline. For the first time I will play the role of a CBI officer. We’ve just begun shooting and I’m looking forward to how this will turn out. The show will soon premiere on ULLU.”

The show’s filming is currently underway in Mumbai and it features an array of popular actors. The narrative flow of the show is designed in such a way that each episode will act as a link to the chain of events where they will explore the possibility of a prospective murderer, from the list of suspects.

Speaking about the show and its target audience, Vibhu Agarwal, CEO and founder, ULLU, said, “‘Kadiyaan’ is part of our initiative of bringing quality content on the platform for family viewing. This series will appeal to audiences cutting across demographics.”