Shreyas Talpade to play a father in ‘Teen Do Paanch’

Shreyas Talpade is set to star in ‘Teen Do Paanch’, a comedy series opposite Bidita Bag. The actor will be seen portraying the role of Vishal Sahoo in this comedy of errors about a young couple, who decide to adopt after they are unable to conceive. The fun begins when they are won over by not one child but by three siblings and end up adopting all of them.

Life becomes a roller coaster of sorts for Vishal, who is underprepared and overwhelmed with the responsibility he has just taken on. Unable to keep up, will they become a family or will Vishal’s plight become worse as Priyanka finds out she is pregnant with twins!

Speaking about the title, actor Shreyas Talpade said, “Disney+ Hotstar’s bite-sized format of entertainment is extremely convenient with the added advantage of their trademark unconventional stories. Teen Do Paanch is a rib-tickling comedy about a young couple who want a child but end up with five, and I can’t wait for it to make people laugh since there is no better feeling when one is able to cheer people up with your work.”