Shriidhar Dubey all set to headline miniTV web series ‘Physics Wallah’

Amazon miniTV today unveiled a highly engaging trailer of their upcoming show Physics Wallah. Directed by Abhishek Dhandharia, the show captures the journey of a teacher who brought a revolution to India’s education space. Featuring Shriidhar Dubey in the lead, playing a popular Edtech Guru, the show is set to stream on Amazon miniTV from 15th December.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the life of an extraordinary teacher (played by Shriidhar Dubey) as he sets his foot on a road to build an institution for students to learn physics even in the most remote areas of the country. He is seen as a strong-headed individual who is determined to build a platform that not only benefits children, but also changes the way education is perceived in the country. The trailer also gives a sneak peek into a viral video that changed his life.

‘Paatal Lok’ actor Shriidhar Dubey, will be seen playing the lead role of Alakh Pandey in the web series ‘Physics Wallah’. The story revolves around a teacher and the difficulties he faced while making concept clear to students and the college authorities.

He faced a lot of differences when he applied for the position of physics teacher at a coaching centre and was asked if he could make them understand the subject. He was told that knowing Physics and teaching it well are two different things. “Teaching is an art which you need to learn.”

Many of his friends advised him to be a good teacher and finally he decided to take online classes rather than confining himself to a coaching centre.

The plot moves on with how he makes teaching interesting, and his online classes start becoming popular and those who question his teaching skills ask him to join them. He emerges as Edtech Guru. It is a story of his struggle and failure as a teacher and then becoming popular and making people understand what it means to be a teacher and what effective teaching methods are.

“We often hear of biopics of sportspersons and freedom fighters, but the story of Physics Wallah based on the life of Alakh Pandey is unique and inspiring! This is a story of a teacher from Allahabad who successfully revolutionized education in India and we are sure that it will resonate well with audiences across the country. Physics Wallah embodies grit, aspiration and we are excited to bring this inspirational story to our viewers on Amazon miniTV, said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising.

“Physics Wallah is a story which will always be one of those special projects for us. We are happy and fortunate enough to bring to the audiences a story of a teacher who emerged as an Edtech Guru. Highlighting the struggles and hardships that the protagonist has gone through may serve as inspiration for those with entrepreneurial aspirations So, partnering with a streaming platform like Amazon miniTV, with such a wide userbase, was the right decision. We hope to have more such collaborations in the future,” said Abhishek Dhandharia, Founder of About Films.

‘Physics Wallah’ is created by About Films and produced and directed by Abhishek Dhandharia. It will be streaming from December 15 on Amazon miniTV. It stars Shridhar Dubey known for ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Raat Akeli Hai’, and ‘Masaan’.

So, get psyched to learn physics while you get inspired and entertained like never before. Physics Wallah is set to premiere from 15th December on Amazon miniTV.