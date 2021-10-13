Gurmeet Choudhary's Bong wedding fantasy plays out on screen

- Advertisement -

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary says his forthcoming short film ‘Shubho Bijoya’ is a dream come true as he always wanted to marry his wife Debina Bonnerjee in a Bengali-style ceremony.

Gurmeet and Debina had worked together in the TV show ‘Ramayan’ as Ram and Sita. The real-life couple are reuniting for the short film ‘Shubho Bijoya’.

Gurmeet talked about the short film being as real and authentic as possible, on a personal and professional level. He said, “As you all know, we didn’t get married in a lavish manner, it was a low-key wedding, but I’d always had this dream that I should get married in a Bengali-style ceremony and in this film, we have actually gotten married. Whatever you will see in this short film, it is quite authentic”

He said, “Our director had set up the camera and told us the rituals, and we went about doing our thing, so whatever moments you might see on screen they are quite natural and real. When I was going through the scene, especially when I was putting ‘Sindoor’ on Debina’s forehead, it didn’t have any sort of retake feel, it was real. As everyone knows, I am not a Bengali, and to play such a character was an experience in itself.”

The romantic short film is helmed by director Ram Kamal Mukherjee. It is a love story that revolves around a fashion photographer and a supermodel. The film is produced by Aritra Das, Gaurav Daga and Sarbani Mukherjee.

Debina also shared that the film is a modern urban story, and high on emotional quotient. She said, “The characters are Bengali, but the film is in Hindi and it is a very urban film. The film is set in Mumbai and it is really urban and its ultra-modern story, it is something we all are; the film is about working out of troubled times and rebuilding our world and try to make the best of it.”

“After making the film, I’d watched it like 4-5 times, and I cried every time. I thought Gurmeet will think I am obsessing over it because I was crying watching myself act. See the level of the film is such that one might actually start crying. It is a very simple story, which is very well woven and well told,” added Debina.

‘Shubho Bijoya’ will premiere on the auspicious day of Bijoya Dasami on October 15 on the OTT platform BiiggBang.