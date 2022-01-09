Shweta Tripathi Sharma loves performing in dramas

- Advertisement -

Shweta Tripathi Sharma, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming series ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein’, is a huge fan of the drama genre both as a person and as an actor.

What really connected with her was the love story bit of the otherwise thriller that ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein’ is.

Commenting on the same, the actress said, “The most exciting thing for me in this series is the drama. Although I want to explore other genres as well, there is a certain satisfaction that I get as an actor by performing in dramas. What really clicked for me in this series is the love story.”

Shweta believes that the emotion of love is a powerful stimuli, “Love is the driving force for everything in this show and that goes for life as well. If you make love a priority then everything falls in place. A relationship where you encourage each other, grow together and respect each other is a healthy relationship.”

Revealing her reason for signing the series, she said, “After the hard core stuff that I have been doing of late, I really wanted to enjoy the process of doing a love story on my part. At the start of the series, there is a college sequence between my and Tahir’s character and while doing that I realised why actors readily take up love stories, it’s such a light experience. It helps you as an actor to cleanse your mind of all the emotional stress that your earlier characters brought with themselves.”