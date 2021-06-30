Siddharth Sharma opens up on ‘rivalry’ with co-star Priyank Sharma

Adv.

Actor Siddharth Sharma says he and his “Puncch Beat 2” co-star Priyank Sharma have no rivalry between them. Siddharth plays Ranbir while Priyank is Rahat, who are onscreen rivals on the show.

Talking about the bond he shares with Priyank, Siddharth said, “We’ve started our careers together. So, there is a certain bond that we have. We might fight sometimes, but then by the end of the day, we are not rivals. We are there for each other. Also, he is quite a good actor and everyone has told me that our scenes together have come out pretty good. As far as on-set rivalry goes, he was nothing but cooperative even during the fight sequences.”

Talking about the show’s second season, Siddharth says, “‘Puncch Beat 2’ is not just a high school drama anymore. This time the drama exceeds from school to the family. So, this time, the audience won’t just get to see what happens in school and what happens before and after that. They’d be able to relive their school days and at the same the adversities one has to go through while growing up. For me, the most exciting part of playing Ranbir is his character arc. He will go through a total transformation that would leave the fans astonished.”

“Puncch Beat 2” is currently streaming on ALTBalaji and also stars Khushi Joshi, Harshita Gaur, Samyuktha Hegde, Kajol Tyagi, Nikhil Bhambri, Samir Soni, Niki Aneja Walia, and others.