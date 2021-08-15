Siddharth Shukla ‘excited’ about entering ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house with Shehnaaz Gill

- Advertisement -

Siddharth Shukla is quite excited about entering the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house with “my best friend” Shehnaaz Gill. The two actors made quite a loving pair during their time as contestants in ‘Bigg Boss 13’. Siddharth said on Sunday that he was thrilled to once again be a part of the reality show.

“Today, once again, I am entering the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house with my best friend Shehnaaz,” Siddharth, who was the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner said. “I am eagerly waiting to experience the house once again and interacting with the housemates, and of course meeting Karan Johar during ‘Sunday Ka Vaar’.”

The actor, who recently announced his film ‘Silsila SidNaaz Ka’ with Shehnaaz, who’s rumoured to be his girlfriend, said he owed a lot to the show.

“Well, ‘Bigg Boss’ holds a special place in my heart,” he said. “It has given me back my identity and the audiences got to know the real Siddharth through this show. My ‘Bigg Boss’ journey wouldn’t have been the way it was without Shehnaaz and everyone who has supported me wholeheartedly.”

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ streams on the OTT platform Voot.