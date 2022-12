Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu teaser out. The film will release directly on Netflix on January 20, 2023.

The caption to his post read, “Iss Majnu ke kaam karne ka tarika alag hail Presenting the Official Teaser for MISSION MAJNU Only on Netflix, 20th Jan, 2023. (sic).”

As per media reports, Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of a visually impaired girl. Mission Majnu is touted to be the untold story of India’s greatest covert operation.