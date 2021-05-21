Sidharth Shukla: Both TV & OTT are challenging

Adv.

Television actor Sidharth Shukla is set to step into the world of the web soon, with “Broken But Beautiful 3”. Sidharth agrees that OTT is the new thing now, but both small screen and the digital platform come with their share of challenges.

“I know the whole world is hooked to the web platforms, and I feel it is the new medium now. The OTT consumption, especially since the last year, has tremendously increased. People are consuming different things, and actors are willing to experiment more with content on the web space,” Sidharth said.

“Both the mediums have their share of challenges. As actors, our job is to act in any medium. I strongly believe if the content is good, people will watch it, irrespective of the medium. I am truly excited about my digital debut and am looking forward to the audience’s response to Broken But Beautiful 3,” he added.

“Broken But Beautiful 3” is the story of Agastya Rao and Rumi Desai, two people from very different worlds. Not only are their worlds poles apart, but they are also a complete contrast to each other.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose, “Broken Beautiful 3” features Sidharth along with Sonia Rathee, and the cast also includes Ehan Bhat, Jahanvi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra and Saloni Khanna in prominent roles.