Sidharth Shukla shares the poster of Agastya from Broken But Beautiful season 3

Adv.

There’s good news in store for all Sidharth Shukla fans! Bigg Boss 13 winner’s digital debut with ALTBalaji’s web series ‘Broken But Beautiful season 3’ has finally got its release date. The web series will start streaming from May 29, 2021.

Sidharth Shukla shared the poster and captioned, “Meet Agastya – Fiery, passionate and willful! He can’t help but fall in love with someone who comes from a world he doesn’t approve of. Rumi’s poster out today at 6pm; show streaming on 29th May on @Altbalaji”

In the poster, Sidharth’s face is seen soaked in the rain. His intense look is surely to die for. He looks extremely handsome. We are totally waiting for the trailer of Broken But Beautiful season 3. The poster of Rumi will be released today at 6pm.

Adv.

Sidhearts can’t wait to watch their fav actor on-screen again and his killer chemistry with the actress.

The TV’s heartthrob will share seen with newbie Sonia Rathee in the show, and it has already been making waves online. The ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ actor will play the role of Agastya and Sonia will be seen as Rumi on the web show. The duo’s sizzling hot chemistry is quite evident through their viral photos which were released by certain fan clubs some time back.

Check out Sidharth Shukla as Agastya in Broken But Beautiful season 3 poster below: