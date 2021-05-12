Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill join the LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse

Adv.

It’s been over a week since Amazon Prime Video’s comedy reality show ‘LOL-Hasse Toh Phasse’ launched on the streaming service. What’s got everyone talking has been its unique format and challenge- that no matter what- if the contestants laugh/smile they lose- Hasse Toh Phasse. With netizens talking about the show across platforms, the news caught television heartthrob Sidharth Shukla’s attention earlier this week, who tweeted saying- he would have definitely won, if he was a part of the show.

Sunil Grover who was one of the contestants jumped in saying that this challenge is not as easy as it looks and then a banter followed with Gaurav Gera and Shehnaaz Gill joining in. Finally, the famous Jodi #SidNaaz declared that they will participate in a ‘LOL-Hasse Toh Phasse’ Challenge, which had their fans excited and had #SidNaazonLOL trending through the day. Fans have been waiting to watch, that happens next.

Two days post the banter, the much-loved celebrities have surprised fans by dropping a video of the four of them in the same frame. Looks like they connected on a Zoom call, formed teams of 2 each- Sidharth and Sunil V/S Shehnaaz and Gaurav, and took the LOL-Hasse Toh Phasse Challenge.

In this fun video, fans can see Shehnaz openly challenging Sidharth that she will make him laugh and crack-up, at any cost. PJs, shayaris, quirky one liners, signature statements-everything fun that one could imagine has come together and manifested in this hilarious video. Sidharth and Sunil V/S Shehnaaz and Gaurav- Which jodi will win?

LOL-Hasse Toh Phasse which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, sees 10 talented comedians compete against each other for six hours, with two main objectives. The first one is to make the others present in the house laugh, while the second one is that they do not laugh or even smile themselves. The last contestant who remains straight-faced is the winner and takes home a grand prize.

The show features India’s finest comedy entertainers Aadar Malik, Aakash Gupta, Aditi Mittal, Ankita Shrivastava, Cyrus Broacha, Gaurav Gera, Kusha Kapila, Mallika Dua, Sunil Grover and Suresh Menon who are under the constant watch of the hosts and referees Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani.