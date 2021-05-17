Sidharth Shukla-Sonia Rathee starrer ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’ has surprises galore

Adv.

After the roaring success of the first two seasons, ALTBalaji is back with the third season of their most successful franchise – Broken But Beautiful. The makers have unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited series, which will see the fresh, on-screen pair of Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee as Agastya and Rumi. The trailer reveals a big spoiler – Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi’s guest appearance on the show.

The Broken but Beautiful franchise is a favourite with viewers because it takes them on a relatable journey of love, longing, and heartbreak. Starring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee, Broken But Beautiful 3 is the love story of Agastya & Rumi. Agastya Rao, an aspiring director, falls in love with Rumi Desai, his muse. Their worlds are different, and they also want different things from each other, which makes a perfect recipe for heartache.

The trailer is a roller coaster ride of emotions – love, hate, obsession, despair, revenge, and jealousy. Sidharth Shukla essaying the role of an angsty theatre director, and Rumi is his muse. The dialogues are relatable, some of which will be seen in the trailer and be a sure-shot hit. Sample this, ‘It’s scary when you get what you want’, ‘Sometimes the things you want are not the things you need’ and ‘obsession never ends, it shifts’, the trailer certainly leaves a lasting impression on the viewers.

Adv.

Sidharth’s swag and attitude that spirals after his heartbreak is likely to remind you of Shahid Kapoor from the blockbuster Kabir Singh! While Sonia Rathee has a fleeting presence in the trailer, she shows a lot of promise as an actor. Broken But Beautiful – 3 promises to be more intense, more broken, and more beautiful with original soundtracks by Vishal Mishra, Amaal Mallik, and Akhil Sachdeva.

Sidharth Shukla, who plays Agastya, says, “I am really happy to be associated with the season three of Broken But Beautiful, a show which has been hugely loved, admired, and appreciated by all. My character Agastya is at the height of his career and the lowest point in his life at the same time. Agastya is reeling from heartbreak and gets into a self-destruction mode. His journey is full of ups and downs. I am hoping that my audience will like this intense side of me.”

Sonia Rathee, who plays Rumi, adds, “I was drawn to Rumi’s character because of what she stands for and who she is. Season 3 will bring a tornado of emotions where we get to see her transform from a girl to a woman, struggling to find her place in the world. It was a wonderful experience to play Rumi, and I am sure this season will keep everyone on their toes. To say I’m excited is an understatement.”

Adv.

For all those who can’t get enough of Sidharth and Sonia, the makers have launched a new poster featuring the two and it reads, “Sometimes, the moments that are going to change your life are the moments you never expected. Just like the first time Rumi & Agastya met!” Sidharth and Sonia’s respective characters are lost in each other in the new poster launched by the makers.

Produced by Sarita A Tanwar and Niraj Kothari of 11:11 Productions and directed by Priyanka Ghose, ‘Broken Beautiful 3’ captures the crazy Agastya (Sidharth Shukla) and Rumi’s (Sonia Rathee) relationship. The series also features Ehan Bhat, Jahanvi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra & Saloni Khanna in prominent roles.