Adv.
OTTNews

Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee share a lip lock in Broken But Beautiful 3

Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee get drunk and end up getting close. Soon, they lose control and lock lips

By Glamsham Editorial
Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee share a lip lock in Broken But Beautiful 3
Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee share a lip lock in Broken But Beautiful 3
Adv.

‘Broken But Beautiful 3’ is streaming on ALTBalaji. The romantic web series has been created by Ekta Kapoor. The show has already seen its first two successful seasons with Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in lead roles.

A BTS video of Sidharth and Sonia from Broken But Beautiful 3 is leaked and has left everyone speechless. In the video Sidharth and Sonia get drunk and end up getting close. Soon, they lose control and lock lips. The scene is beautiful as it is hot.

Check out the video below.

Adv.
Previous articleShehnaaz Gill dons a Sardarji look in red turban
Next articlePankaj Tripathi: Feminism as subject must be included for boys
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates