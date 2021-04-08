Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee share a lip lock in Broken But Beautiful 3

Adv.

‘Broken But Beautiful 3’ is streaming on ALTBalaji. The romantic web series has been created by Ekta Kapoor. The show has already seen its first two successful seasons with Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in lead roles.

A BTS video of Sidharth and Sonia from Broken But Beautiful 3 is leaked and has left everyone speechless. In the video Sidharth and Sonia get drunk and end up getting close. Soon, they lose control and lock lips. The scene is beautiful as it is hot.

Check out the video below.