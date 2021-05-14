Adv.
Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee’s sizzling chemistry in Broken But Beautiful season 3 teaser

The season 3 teaser of Broken But Beautiful has created quite a buzz and there is no doubt that it looks like half a success already. Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee look good together.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Broken But Beautiful is undoubtedly one of the most successful franchises from ALT Balaji. Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi helmed it for two seasons and now, taking over from them, is none other than Sidharth Shukla along with Sonia Rathee.

The season 3 of Broken But Beautiful has created quite a buzz and there is no doubt that it looks like half a success already. Sidharth and Sonia’s chemistry in the teaser is a treat to watch for their fans.

The teaser shows Sidharth as Agastya posing a quesiton and also giving us an asnwer as he asks, ‘What is love anyway?’. He says, ‘It is a glamorous 4 letter word for self-inflicted pain’ and that is how we know the shades that we are about to see in the show later on.

Check out the teaser of Broken But Beautiful season 3 below:
