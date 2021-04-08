Adv.
Simon West’s Skyfire to premier on Lionsgate Play

Mark your calendar for the premier of Simon West's Skyfire on Lionsgate Play app

By Glamsham Editorial
Get ready for a dose of lava, magma, and steam packed with high tech VFX effects as ‘Skyfire’ premiers exclusively on Lionsgate Play app on 9th April 2021. Directed by Simon West and written by Wei Bu and Sidney King, the movie stars Wang Xueqi, Hannah Quinlivan, Shawn Dou, and Jason Isaacs. The movie was #1 on box office for opening day collection in China and is intended to have a trilogy series.

The plot revolves around a theme park built by a millionaire on a volcanic island of Tianhuo, so beautiful that people forget it is located in the “Ring of Fire”. The greedy businessman’s island project overlooks the warnings from a volcanologist Meng played by Hannah. Wentao Li (Meng’s father) steps in and it’s a race against time to save his daughter and the tourists and villagers from the catastrophic chaos.

