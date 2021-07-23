Singer Geet Sagar debuts as actor & lyricist with ’14 Phere’

Adv.

Singer Geet Sagar, who has lent his voice for song tracks in movies like “Chhichhore”, “Jagga Jasoos” and “The Tashkent Files”, is now gearing up for a double debut with the movie “14 Phere”.

Sagar, who has also lent his voice for singles like “Sadak” and “Bichhua” for the web series “Bicchoo Ka Khel”, will be seen as an actor and has written lyrics for two of its songs. The movie stars Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda as leads.

He said, “Since the last five years, I have been active in the theatre circuit too with the Rangshila Theatre Group. I have acted in many plays across India and in web series like ‘Gabru’ and ‘The Final Call’. ’14 Phere’ will be my feature film debut as an actor and lyricist.”

“The journey of writing poems started as a hobby which then developed to writing and dubbing raps.” That is how he bagged ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare’ where all the raps in the movie were written and sung by him. Soon he ventured into lyrics writing.

Talking about his acting debut, Sagar says he plays the character of Anuj Mathur, who is Vikrant and Kriti’s boss at work.

He added: “I play a cool, urbane boss who is very chilled out in life and doesn’t interfere much in other’s space and life. A majority of my scenes are with Vikrant and I had a great interaction with him when on sets. He was a wonderful colleague and a great guy.”

The singer shared that he has two songs in “14 Phere” and tagged them as “totally different from each other”.

“While one is the peppy and fun ‘Aag ka Dariya’, the other ‘Hai Tu’ is romantic. I am hopeful that the audience will like them both equally”, he added.

Ask him about pivoting from singing to acting and to lyric-writing and he replied: “I am sure there are no minus points for multi-tasking in life. I truly believe in walking down different paths and pushing oneself out of the comfort zone.”

“14 Phere” releases on Friday on Zee5.