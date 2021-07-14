Six content creators unite to present relatable comedy content

Adv.

Amazon’s free video entertainment service, miniTV, announces its exclusive line-up for comedy content on the service. With sketches specially curated for miniTV customers, India’s most loved content creators – Ashish Chanchlani, Prajakta Koli, Amit Bhadana, Dolly Singh, Saloni Gaur and Be YouNick are set to entertain viewers with laugh out loud videos. Reiterating miniTV’s vision of serving a broad spectrum of Amazon shoppers, the content pieces will make for snackable videos that blend humour with relatable topics.

As part of this association, India’s most loved creators will make sketches out of highly relatable daily life situations which will first be exclusively released on miniTV for all Amazon customers. While Dolly Singh’s humorous sketch will tell you about the 7 stages of getting over a break-up, Prajakta Koli will guide you on how to perfect the art of ‘middle class hacks’. In his inimitable style, Ashish Chanchlani will take you to the extraordinary world of ‘Beauty & Fashion influencers’, whereas Amit Bhadana will don the role of a ‘Salesman’ stuck between an overzealous boss and an ex-lover. Be YouNick will share a hilarious yet relatable tale of getting over a breakup while touching base with friends. From spoofs on relationships to an app that helps you rob better, this repertoire is sure to tickle all the funny bones while delivering a hearty laugh to the audience.

Talking about the latest additions to the miniTV library, Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head of Content, Amazon Prime Video and miniTV, said, “At Amazon, our viewers are at the heart of our business and we’re always looking at bringing the best bouquet of content for their delight. With miniTV, the idea is to deliver top notch content to Amazon customers, while elevating their overall shopping experience. We are thrilled to have these brilliant comedic minds on board and are certain that our customers will enjoy the exclusive content on miniTV.”

Adv.

Harsh Goyal, Director and Head of Amazon Advertising said, “Our collaboration with India’s digital-first content creators is yet another step in delivering seamless and engaging entertainment through Amazon.in. This July, India’s most loved comedians come together to entertain Amazon shoppers with a medley of sketches on some of the most relatable topics. A hearty laugh is promised!”

Aimed at catering the varying entertainment taste and preferences of today’s internet savvy consumers, the content categories on miniTV are carefully curated for wider appeal that cuts across gender and language barriers.

Here is a sneak peek into the sketches that will release on miniTV:

Adv.

Bhootmaarike Makeup Tutorials – Ashish Chanchlani

In his inimitable style, Ashish Chanchlani gives us a sneak peek into the world of a Beauty & Fashion influencer, who is a little ‘different’ from your usual vlogger!

How To Survive Month-End: A Guide by Saloni Grylls – Saloni Gaur

For all those people who find it hard to save money till the end of the month, Saloni Grylls, a survival expert is here to guide us on how to survive month-end with little to no money.

7 Stages Of Getting Over A Breakup by Dolly Singh– Dolly Singh

Dolly takes viewers through the way we all deal with heart-break, in a way that we can all relate, with a humorous take on today’s relationships.

Adv.

Middle Class Hacks – Prajakta Koli

Being cheap is an art! In this sketch Mr. and Mrs. Koli give you a masterclass on cheapness

Chor Pro App – Saloni Gaur

No one ever thinks of the poor thieves who have suffered at the hands of technology; We have designed an app to make life easier for them. An app that helps them rob efficiently and not get caught

If Relationships Were Corporate – Prajakta Koli

A sketch about being able to pick a partner like offices choose their employees!

The Salesman – Amit Bhadana

Amit Bhadana plays a street-smart Salesman in this hilarious sketch, with an overzealous boss, jealous colleagues and an ex-lover who won’t leave him alone.

Break-Up & Friends- Be YouNick

As Nick goes through a terrible breakup, he reaches out to his friends, who have their own unique takes, philosophies and ideas about how to deal with it, ranging from the humorous to the outrageous.