‘Small Axe’ trailer: Steve McQueen’s epic 5 film anthology series

The trailer for Steve McQueen’s upcoming anthology series ‘Small Axe’ is out now, providing a closer look at the much-awaited BBC drama.

Amazon Prime Video, in collaboration with the series commissioners, the BBC, released the official trailer featuring new footage from the upcoming series.

The series which comprises five original films is created and directed by Academy Award, BAFTA, and Golden Globe-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen (Hunger, 12 Years A Slave).

‘Small Axe’ comprises of tales inspired by real-life events about ordinary people showing courage, belief, and resilience to overcome injustice and achieve something transformative in their West Indian community from the late 1960s to the mid-1980s.

The series is set to premiere on Friday, November 20 with the first film, Mangrove, starring Letitia Wright & Shaun Parkes, with each subsequent film debuting on the Fridays from November 27th to December 18th.

The four additional films include ‘Lovers Rock’ (27/11) starring Micheal Ward & Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn, ‘Education’ (4/12) featuring Kenyah Sandy, ‘Alex Wheatle’ (11/12) with newcomer Sheyi Cole, and the final film, ‘Red, White and Blue’ (18/12) starring John Boyega.

The trailer for ‘Small Axe’ features of clips from all the 5 movies that make up the anthology, with a voiceover heard in the background saying, “These are new kinds of human beings. They aren’t demoralized or defeated individuals they’re leaders however are rooted deep amongst these they lead.”

Talking about ‘Small Axe’, McQueen previously said: “I felt these tales wanted to be shared. I wished to re-live, re-evaluate, and examine the journeys that my mother and father and the primary era of West Indians went on to ship me right here at present calling myself a Black British individual.”

“What’s essential about our tales is that they’re native however on the similar time international. I believe audiences will determine with the trials, tribulations, and pleasure of our characters in addition to reflecting on the current surroundings in which we discover ourselves.”

He continued: “The dynamic nature of the series permits us to confront injustice in the face of adversity, therefore, the proverb Small Axe, ‘in case you are the massive tree, we’re the small axe.’”