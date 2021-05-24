Sohum Shah, Huma Qureshi come together for ‘Maharani’

Adv.

The makers of Maharani recently dropped the trailer of the series, giving us an insight into the game of Indian political scenario. In the trailer, Sohum Shah plays the Chief Minister of Bihar, while Huma Qureshi will play his wife.

Two talent powerhouses joining hands together is going to be a huge visual delight for the audiences. The salient chemistry between the two has been hailed by the audiences, as both of them were perfectly able to don upon the their respective characters perfectly.

The trailer gives a glimpse of Huma’s journey from a wife-to-Chief Minister to becoming the CM herself. In one of the sequence, we see a hurt Sohum Shah in hospital, a few scenes later, he addresses the media and his party members that his seat will be taken up by his wife Rani Bharati, which proves to be a game changer.

A source close to the development reveals, “In the past both of the actors have given out some of the most memorable performances. Sohum’s performance in Tumbadd has been hugely appreciated and has even won critical acclaim. Along side Huma has brought a lot of real life characters to life, in movies like Gangs of Wasseypur franchise and Jolly LLB 2. Watching both of them coming together is a nothimg short of a dream come true.”

Both of the actors have undergone massive transformation and makeover for the series, speaking volumes about their dedication towards their craft.

Huma Qureshi will be seen next in Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’. While Sohum has Reema Kagti’s next, ‘Fallen’ in the pipeline.