Sonalee Kulkarni’s ‘Tamasha Live’ poster unveiled

- Advertisement -

The poster of Sonalee Kulkarni-starrer ‘Tamasha Live’ has been unveiled on Planet Marathi OTT. Planet Marathi and Golden Ratio Films have unveiled the poster of the movie ‘Tamasha Live’ on social media. Directed by Sanjay Jadhav, the film stars Sonalee in the lead role.

Sonalee said: “Tamasha Live will redefine Marathi movies with its grandeur. The film has the best of the best working on crafting every detail in the film and the audience will certainly see our effort once the film hits the release. Planet Marathi is a powerhouse of Marathi content and I am ecstatic to be a part of their film. A musical film, never witnessed before, is certainly going to blow the minds of our audience.”

- Advertisement -

The poster shows a vibrant sketch of Sonalee in an array of lights. Sonalee’s grim expressions hint at curiosity.

‘Tamasha Live’ is the first-ever Marathi film that will be a musical. With 30 soul-gripping songs that are bound to top every chart will add glamour to the exciting storyline. The lyrics are by Kshitij Patwardhan and music by Amitraj and Pankaj Padghan.

- Advertisement -

Director Sanjay Jadhav calls ‘Tamasha Live’ a one-of-a-kind film.

He added: “In fact never before has any Marathi producer or director staged such a huge musical film with over 30 powerful tracks. It is amazing to work with the family at Planet Marathi and my great friend Sonalee Kulkarni. It is a first for Sonalee and me! Hence this film gives me great excitement and pleasure.”

- Advertisement -

The choreography is by Umesh Jadhav. The film is written by Manish Kadam and the dialogues are by Arvind Jagtap. Screenplay for Tamasha Live is also by director Sanjay Jadhav.

Jadhav and Planet Marathi have reunited for this project after completing the shoot of blockbuster web-series ‘Anuradha’. Akshay Bardapurkar, Abhayanand Singh and Piyush Singh are the producers of the film. This trio has already given a hit Marathi film ‘AB Aani CD’ together.

Akshay Bardapurkar, Founder at Planet Marathi said: “This film is a union of the best Sonalee and Sanjay are the creative bests in their respective fields. Our experience while working on ‘Anuradha’ with Sanjay, and ‘Hakamari’ with Sonali has been amazing!

“‘Tamasha Live’ brings us the opportunity to work on a mammoth Marathi musical. The curiosity and the hype is great back at the Planet Marathi team. The audience will definitely like this massive entertainer of a film,” Bardapurkar added.

Piiyush Singh, Co-founder at Golden Film Ratio, said this film itself is different from the usual ones.

Singh added: “Knowing how Indians are deeply connected to music we thought this is what the audience is waiting for. Manish Kadam who is the writer of the film had approached me with the script and I was totally convinced how unique this concept is being a Marathi film. Sanjay Jadhav is one such creative mind who can bring the script to the screens and the only one to do justice and that’s how we got him on board.”