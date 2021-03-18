ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

SonyLIV’s next titled Project 9191

SonyLIV's Project 9191 is about a team who ace in pre-empting crimes and stopping them before occurrence

By Glamsham Editorial
SonyLIV’s Project 9191 is about a team who ace in preempting crimes and stopping them before occurrence. Coupled with jaw-breaking action and layered characters, Project 9191 is set to go live on and from 26th March only on SonyLIV.

Amidst the bustling lanes of Mumbai, a city shrouded in violence, DCP Amitabh Sinha is working towards eliminating crimes before they happen. Unfazed by odds, he is determined to eliminate crime from every nook and corner of the city. This gripping narrative lies at the core of SonyLIV’s upcoming fiction series, Project 9191.

From kidnappings, extortions to terror threats and more, DCP Amitabh Sinha (Satyajit Sharma) and his very abled team are on the move to crack every single clue, relayed to them by ordinary citizens and intercept any uncanny conversation over the cyber space to prevent a crime from taking place.

But it’s not an easy road ahead for Sharad Kumar (Jaswant Singh Dalal), Deepa Nagpal (Trishna Mukherjee), Pankaj Dhanawade (Vaibhav Tatwawaadi) and retired constable Usman Dastangir (Dadhi Raj Pandey) as they work their way out of half-truths, faulty evidence, missing links and race against time to do the unthinkable. Will they succeed?

