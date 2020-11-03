Sophie Turner to play Princess Charlotte in new animated series ‘The Prince’

Advtg.

Sophie Turner is all set to make a big HBO comeback.

On Saturday, Oct 31, ‘Family Guy’ producer, writer, and actor Gary Janetti announced on his Instagram handle, that the 24-year-old actress has been cast as Princess Charlotte in his new animated HBO Max series, ‘The Prince.’

“Meet Charlotte – Sophie Turner @sophiet The Prince coming to @hbomax,” read the caption on his post.

Sophie Turner, best known for her role of Sansa Stark in the network’s popular fantasy drama show ‘Game of Thrones’, will voice the character of Princess Charlotte in the upcoming satirical parody series.

The show focuses on the story of England’s royal family through the eyes of seven-year-old Prince George, voiced by Janetti, and his antics as the first-born child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge.

According to Variety, the other voice cast for ‘The Prince’ includes Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Iwan Rheon as Prince William, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Frances de la Tour as Queen Elizabeth II, and Alan Cumming as Prince George’s butler Owen.

As of yet, no release date for ‘The Prince’ has been confirmed yet. The series was originally slated to be released in May 2020 but was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The animated show is produced by 20th Television and Bento Box Entertainment.