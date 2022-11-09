Prime Video is all set to premiere its much-awaited UK Original series ‘Mammals’ worldwide on November 11. The dark comedy-drama series stars comic-actor James Corden in the lead. He plays Jamie, a chef, who finds out that his wife Amandine (Melia Kreiling) is cheating on him. While fans are excited to see him in a serious role after ‘The Wrong Mans’, speculations of his character being inspired by real-life chef Jamie Oliver have become the talk of the town.

However, recently James Corden squashed all comparisons and said that Jamie Oliver is not the inspiration for the series. “Jamie Oliver was absolutely not the inspiration for Mammals,” Corden remarked. The British chef is popular for riding motorized wheels, and the series shows Corden riding a scooter. Addressing parallels between the two, Corden affirmed, “Jamie Oliver was on a moped.”

While the popular comedian-actor quashed all rumours, he candidly revealed if he worked in the kitchen to prepare for his role as a chef. “Well, in truth, not really, because it’s a very small part of the show really. It’s more about the fact that he’s just at a point in his life where everything is coming to a head,” Corden shared.

A six-episode dark comedy series, Mammals explores the complexities of modern marriage. It has elements of sadness, grief, tension, love, friendship, and betrayal along with a touch of magical realism. Directed by Stephanie Laing, and written by two-time Olivier and Tony Award-winning Jez Butterworth, the series also features Colin Morgan and Sally Hawkins in pivotal roles. Mammals will release exclusively on Prime Video on November 11, worldwide.