Soundarya Sharma starts shooting for ‘Raktanchal 2’

“Ranchi Diaries” actress Soundarya Sharma has started shooting for the second season of the web series “Raktanachal”. “2020 was challenging, and in every situation you live by, comes a lesson. Raktanchal season 1 was an introduction for my character which would evolved during the season 2. It has a lovely backdrop which has an old-world charm. We have got a fantastic set of co-actors,” Soundarya said.

The story is set in the badlands of India and Soundarya essays the lead. The show also features Ashish Vidyarthi, Mahie Gill, Nikitin Dheer, Kranti Prakash Jha and Vikram Kochhar among others.

Soundarya recently finished shooting for “Farrey” and “Hum Se Humsafar”.

She added, “I am learning each day from our talented team and I really could have not asked for more. I would be eagerly waiting for the audience’s reaction to Raktanchal season 2. This year is a big one for me and I am r eally looking to start on a high note. Love to all.”