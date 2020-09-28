Home OTT News

Spiderhead: Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller team up for upcoming Netflix film

Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, and Jurnee Smollett have been roped in by streaming giant Netflix for its upcoming film 'Spiderhead'.

By Omkar Padte
Spiderhead: Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller team up for upcoming Netflix film
Spiderhead: Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller team up for upcoming Netflix film (Pic Courtesy: IMDb)
Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film is based on a short story by George Saunders. The short story was first published in The New Yorker and later collected in his bestselling anthology, ‘Tenth Of December’.

Deadpool screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick will pen the script.

‘Spiderhead’ marks the filmmaker’s reunion with Teller after Top Gun Maverick, which also features Tom Cruise.

While Chris Hemsworth was last seen in the action-packed Netflix project ‘Extraction’, Jurnee Smollett is best known for the series ‘Underground’ and her big-screen outing as Black Canary in DC’s ‘Harley Quinn: Birds Of Prey’.

According to reports, ‘Spiderhead’ is set in the near future, when convicts are offered a second chance to volunteer as medical subjects in exchange for their shortened life sentences.

The film will focus on two prisoners who become test subjects for mind-altering drugs that force the prisoners to grapple with their pasts in a facility run by a brilliant visionary who supervises the program.

