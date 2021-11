Squad Trailer: Rinzing Denzongpa and Malvika Raaj make an impressive debut in an action packed film

- Advertisement -

ZEE5, India’s largest homegrown OTT platform released the motion poster of Squad recently, which caught the attention of many, including the current favourite action hero of Bollywood, John Abraham. Produced by Zee Studios and Indian Media Entertainment and directed by Nilesh Sahay, Squad is slated to be the biggest action film of the year and marks the debut of actors, Rinzing Denzongpa and Malvika Raaj.

Now to add to the buzz, the makers have dropped the much-awaited trailer of Squad which is set to break records with its high-scale, high-octane and high-magnitude action sequences. The trailer shows a glimpse of the incredible action sequences which involve MIG 8, helicopter chases and 400 soldiers in an intense climax scene.

It also portrays the emotional bond between Rinzing and the child artist, Dishita Jain which is one of the main plots of the movie. Encapsulating the plot of the movie in a line, “Iss baar ladai desh ke liye nahi, desh ke beti ke liye hain”.

Produced, Directed and Written by Nilesh Sahay, Squad also stars Pooja Batra, Mohan Kapur, Amit Gaur, Tanisha Dhillon, Dishita Jain among others and revolves around the battle between the nations’ Special forces with a little girl at the centre of it who has lost everyone in her life. The film has an international crew to its credit giving the film scale and grandeur. Even the high scale action sequences are choreographed by the international stunt coordinator, Kier Beck who is known for his work on ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’.

Rinzing Denzongpa shared, “There is a lot of excitement to see how people would respond to the film and I really hope that they watch it on ZEE5 and like it. I have personally learnt a lot through the journey of Squad, and it has been an enriching experience”.

Malvika Raaj shared, “I never knew I had so much of strength when I was told the film will involve me doing lot of action with Rinzing. But Nilesh really believed in us more than we believed in ourselves and that really helped. I hope people would give me as much love as they gave me for ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ back then”.

Pooja Batra shared, “Beyond excited for my next release Squad. I have done a movie after so long and I can’t wait for everyone to see me in it. Everyone in the movie is top shelf and have done such an amazing job especially my director Nilesh Sahay”.

Check out Squad Trailer below: