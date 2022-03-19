- Advertisement -

Korean actress Hoyeon Jung who played Kang Sae-byeok, also known as Player 067 in the hit Korean series ‘Squid Game’, has been cast in Alfonso Cuaron’s upcoming thriller series ‘Disclaimer’, reports ‘Variety’.

Hoyeon will star in the series produced by Apple alongside previously announced cast members Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Kodi Smit-McPhee. As per ‘Variety’, the series is based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight.

Hoyeon will play Kim. Described as ambitious, hardworking, and eager-to-please, Kim knows that working for Catherine Ravenscroft is going to be her big break. ‘Disclaimer’ will see Blanchett in the role of Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions.

When an intriguing novel written by a widower (Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past.

Cuaron will serve as writer, director, and executive producer on series via Esperanto Filmoj, which is currently under an overall deal at Apple. The series will see both Emmanuel Lubezki and Bruno Delbonnel as directors of photography. Esperanto Filmoj’s Gabriela Rodriguez executive produces along with Anonymous Content’s David Levine, Dawn Olmstead and Steve Golin.

Blanchett executive produces and Knight serves as co-executive producer.