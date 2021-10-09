'Squid Game' success turns Delhi-born Anupam Tripathi into global star

- Advertisement -

Los Angeles, Oct 9 (IANS) Delhi-born, South Korea-based Anupam Tripathi, who plays a Pakistani migrant, Ali Abdul, in Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’, is “only just coming to terms” with the phenomenal success of the show, according to Variety.com.

Tripathi’s character is one of hundreds of deep-in-debt people roped into a deadly contest based on Korean playground games. “We felt that it will be received well, but when it became a phenomenon and sensation, it was not expected – I was not prepared,” Tripathi told ‘Variety’.

- Advertisement -

Tripathi grew up primarily interested in music until he chanced upon a stage production of ‘Spartacus’. He played a slave in the production and eventually joined the Delhi-based Behroopia theatre group. There, he was mentored by the late playwright Shahid Anwar.

For the rest of the story, which details why Tripathi abandoned his plan to join the National School of Drama and moved with a scholarship to study acting at the Korean National University of the Arts, follow this link:

- Advertisement -

https://variety.com/2021/global/news/squid-game-anupam-tripathi-netflix-interview-1235084158/#recipient_hashed=27cdaa4fa71d01e714b608603a437253974454160299d409805e45fd5fa16a18

–IANS

- Advertisement -

srb/kr