Sree Vishnu, Amritha Aiyer's 'Arjuna Phalguna' set for OTT premiere

Telugu streaming platform Aha will premiere Sree Vishnu and Amritha Aiyer’s action thriller ‘Arjuna Phalguna’ on January 26 on Republic Day.

The film, written and directed by Teja Marni, is produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy has bankrolled the film under Matinee Entertainment. The film also stars Naresh, Sivaji Raja, Subba Raju, Devi Prasad, Rangasthalam Mahesh, Raj Kumar Chowdary of ‘Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru’ fame, and Chaitanya in key roles.

‘Arjuna Phalguna’ is billed as an engaging mix of action, romance, friendship, with a gripping screenplay that takes several riveting twists and turns. The story revolves around Arjun and a group of four inseparable friends in Andhra Pradesh. All attempts of the aimless youngsters to find a livelihood go in vain.

To bail themselves out of a financial crisis, Arjun and his friends turn drug dealers and carry cocaine across the border. However, a cop Subbaraju is committed to catching hold of them. Is there hope in sight for Arjun and the gang?

The film has music by Priyadarshan Balasubramanian, where the pulsating score and the foot-tapping songs contribute to the film’s rustic ambience.

Sree Vishnu yet again clinches a unique script that is based on a series of true incidents. Amritha Aiyer’s charming presence in addition to the on-screen camaraderie of the five friends keeps the viewer invested in the story throughout.

Director Teja Marni proves that he has a knack to pull off unusual stories yet again after his gripping political drama ‘Johaar’ that had also released on Aha.