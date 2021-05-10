Adv.

Amazon Prime Video today announced and unveiled the teaser their upcoming Amazon Funnies stand-up special ‘Market Down Hai’ featuring popular stand-up comic Gaurav Gupta. The hilarious and rib-tickling act that promises to give viewers worldwide a heavy dose of laughter premieres on 14th May, 2021. The teaser sees Gaurav Gupta take us on a funny ride where he talks about his hilarious experiences as a parent, husband, son, a Delhiite, and above all a Baniya!

Stand-up comic artist Gaurav Gupta said, “I am delighted to associate with a global platform like Amazon Prime Video and amuse stand-up enthusiasts all across the world with my comedy special. Thanks to them, a host of comedians have entered the limelight and I too look forward to reaching a larger audience and garner new fans. Everyone wants to watch a show if they know it’s on Amazon Prime Video. That said, ‘Market Down Hai’ is really special for me as it is my first stand up special on Amazon prime video and also as I used my life experiences that are hilarious in nature in the stand-up. I am a Baniya and cracking jokes on the Baniya community never gets old for me. I hope the audience will love ‘Market Down Hai’ as much as they loved my other work of stand up.”

‘Market Down Hai’ to premier on Amazon Prime Video on 14th May, 2021.