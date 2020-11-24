Advtg.
OTT News

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 ropes in ‘Freddie Krueger’ actor Robert Englund and others

'Stranger Things' has announced eight new cast members for the fourth season of the Netflix series

By Omkar Padte
‘Stranger Things’ has ramped up its list of cast members.

After being delayed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the fourth season of Netflix’s sci-fi horror series has officially resumed filming.

While the series has no official release date as of yet, the streaming service has announced eight new cast members set to feature alongside Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Caleb McLaughlin, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, and Winona Ryder.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has roped in an ensemble cast including horror legend Robert Englund, plus Jamie Campbell Bower and a host of others for the upcoming ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4.

Englund, known for his iconic portrayal of Freddie Krueger in ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ will reportedly play Victor Creel, a disturbed man imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the ‘50s.

The series also features recurring actors Tom Wlaschiha, Nikola Djuricko, Mason Dye, and Sherman Augustus. Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn will be joining in as series regulars.

The official Instagram handle of ‘Stranger Things’ announced the casting along with a photo to tease their character’s appearance.

Check out the new cast members below:

