Sudhanshu Pandey of 'Anupama' shares throwback pic from his modelling days

We often get nostalgic while looking at our past. ‘Anupamaa’ fame Sudhanshu Pandey also went down memory lane and shared a picture of his modelling days on Instagram.

The actor is receiving a lot of love and attention from his fans for his role of Vanraj Shah in the popular show, ‘Anupamaa’. He shared a picture when he used to be a model at the age of 20 or 21. Looking at his picture many fans commented that aging has not changed him much and asked for the tips also.

The 47-year-old actor wrote: “Sometimes it’s good to remind yourself about where you started and where you have reached. So that when you look back, you look up, and thank God for all that he has blessed you with. Forever grateful to Mahakaal. The journey began then and continues till now I can’t thank him enough.”

He added: “This photo is when I was barely 20-21 and was already one of the top models in the country.”

Actors Rahul Dev, Rajveer Ankur Singh, Rajniesh Duggall, Rushad Rana, among others dropped heart and fire emojis on the post.

Few of the fans commented that he looked like Arjun Rampal. And many recalled his early days on television.