scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Sudhanshu Pandey of 'Anupama' shares throwback pic from his modelling days

By Glamsham Bureau
Sudhanshu Pandey shares throwback pic from his modelling days
Sudhanshu Pandey _ pic courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

We often get nostalgic while looking at our past. ‘Anupamaa’ fame Sudhanshu Pandey also went down memory lane and shared a picture of his modelling days on Instagram.

The actor is receiving a lot of love and attention from his fans for his role of Vanraj Shah in the popular show, ‘Anupamaa’. He shared a picture when he used to be a model at the age of 20 or 21. Looking at his picture many fans commented that aging has not changed him much and asked for the tips also.

- Advertisement -

The 47-year-old actor wrote: “Sometimes it’s good to remind yourself about where you started and where you have reached. So that when you look back, you look up, and thank God for all that he has blessed you with. Forever grateful to Mahakaal. The journey began then and continues till now I can’t thank him enough.”

He added: “This photo is when I was barely 20-21 and was already one of the top models in the country.”

- Advertisement -

Actors Rahul Dev, Rajveer Ankur Singh, Rajniesh Duggall, Rushad Rana, among others dropped heart and fire emojis on the post.

Few of the fans commented that he looked like Arjun Rampal. And many recalled his early days on television.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCentre to develop framework to check fake reviews on E-Commerce websites
Next articleMonkeypox may slow down but not be eliminated: Report
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Shehnaaz Gill

Malavika Mohanan

Kriti Sanon

Nazriya Nazim

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,055,422FansLike
52,254FollowersFollow
7,081FollowersFollow
60,045FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US