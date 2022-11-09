Sukhmani Sadana recalls auditioning for 'Tanaav' amid pandemic

Actor-writer Sukhmani Sadana, who is all set for the release of ‘Tanaav’, an Indian adaptation of the popular Israeli show ‘Fauda’, said that her father helped her record the audition for the upcoming Sudhir Mishra directorial amidst the lockdown.

Like ‘Fauda’ deals with counter-terrorism units of Israel Defence Forces, similarly ‘Tanaav’ is set on the backdrop of Kashmir and revolves around a special unit and how they fight with terrorists. The international series premiered on 2015.

It tells the story of Doron, a commander in the Mista’arvim unit and his team; in the first season, they pursue a Hamas arch-terrorist known as ‘The Panther’. The first season was filmed in Kafr Qasim during the 2014 Israel-Gaza conflict. The second season premiered on 2017. The third season takes place in the Gaza Strip and was aired in 2019 and 2020.

Sukhmani, who will be playing the role of Nusrat in the web series, said: “I had a Zoom meeting with Sudhir (Mishra) sir when I was in Amritsar. We had many rounds of readings and auditions till finally I was locked. I still remember the audition that I gave during Covid. My father helped me tape it.”

“It was a tough one as I had to be a very somber, ‘grey’ shade woman. But eventually when I got to the show, me and my dad both celebrated.”

The actress, who acted in series such as ‘The Broken News, ‘Apaharan’, ‘Dil Bekaraar’ and ‘Udan Patolas’ said that she had fun shooting with the cast of ‘Tanaav’ including Arbaaz Khan, Danish Hussain, Ekta Kaul, Manav Vij, M K Raina, Rajat Kapoor, Waluscha De Sousa, Zarina Wahab, Satyadeep Mishra, Shashank Arora and Sumit Kaul.

She added: “When I got to know the cast of ‘Tanaav’ I was beyond impressed because every actor was so talented in their own way. It was a privilege for me to work with them. When we shot in Kashmir, it was a great vibe. We became friendly, like one big family.

“I learnt so much from all my co-actors like Manav, Arbaaz, Amit. They taught me teamwork, the art and craft of acting. It’s been a beautiful journey and now I am keeping my fingers crossed that everyone enjoys the show as much as we enjoyed making it”.

‘Tanaav’ will premiere on SonyLIV on November 11.