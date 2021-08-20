Sukhmani Sadana replaces Gauahar Khan

- Advertisement -

Actress Sukhmani Sadana has replaced Gauahar Khan in the upcoming web series ‘Those Pricey Thakur Girls’.

‘Those Pricey Thakur Girls’ is an adaptation of the novel by Anuja Chauhan by the same name. Directed by Habib Faisal, and produced by Sobo Films, the series stars Raj Babbar, Padma Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure, Pankaj Kalra, Akshay Oberoi, Anjali Anand, Chandrachur Singh, Aditya Kapadia, Medha Shankar, Sahher Bambba and others.



Joining the ensemble cast of ‘Those Pricey Thakur Girls’, Sukhmani says, “Yes, I am excited to be a part of this web series. It’s a story of five sisters and I’m playing one of the sisters.”

Sukhmani has written scripts for films like ‘1920 London’, and other films for Kunal Kohli, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Endemol, Balaji, Netflix. In 2017, she won the ‘Best Actress’ in Digital Awards 2017 for her web series ‘Love Bytes’. She also hosted the 2019 IIFA Awards.



‘Those Pricey Thakur Girls’ will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.