ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

What made Sumeet Vyas feel like acting in a play?

Sumeet Vyas felt like he was acting in a play because both Manjrekar and he come from a theatre background

By Glamsham Editorial
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 19: Sumeet Vyas felt like he was acting in a play while shooting for Mahesh Manjrekar’s upcoming web series, 1962: The War In The Hills. The reason, he explained, is because both Manjrekar and he come from a theatre background.

“I have always been a fan of Mahesh sir’s work and had hoped to do a project with him one day. With 1962: The War In the Hills, I finally got that opportunity,” Sumeet said.

“Since he too has a background in theatre like me, I almost felt like I was acting in a play. For me there is nothing better than working with a theatre personality because I feel I can relate to them in the best way,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sumeet essays a soldier in the C-Company battalion in the forthcoming war drama web series. His character is named Ramkumar Yadav.

Inspired by true events, 1962: The War In The Hills narrates how 125 Indian soldiers fought valiantly against 3,000 Chinese in a battle that changed the course of the 1962 Indo-China war.

The 10-episode war drama, written by Charudutt Acharya, features an ensemble cast that also includes Abhay Deol, Akash Thosar, Rohan Gandotra, Annup Sonii, Meiyang Chang, Mahie Gill, Rochelle Rao and Hemal Ingle in key roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The series streams on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium from February 26.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleNila Madhab Panda submits ‘Kalira Atita’ for Oscars
Next articleUber loses long-standing case in UK on drivers' status
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Mahesh Manjrekar on working with Hollywood stunt director Don Lee in new web series

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mahesh Manjrekar who has directed the upcoming war drama series, 1962: The War In The Hills, says collaborating with action director Don Lee has taken the show to the next level
Read more
News

‘1962: The War In The Hills’ is about 125 Indian soldiers

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The upcoming war drama web series 1962: The War In The Hills offers a glimpse into the lives of the soldiers who stood rock solid against Chinese troops
Read more
News

Author Kate DiCamillo: ‘Flora & Ulysses’ film better than my book

Glamsham Editorial - 0
American writer Kate DiCamillo feels the film adaptation of her book 'Flora & Ulysses' is a better version than the literary work.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti starrer Qubool Hai 2

Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti starrer Qubool Hai 2.0 is...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Qubool Hai 2.0 has already become a fan favourite and the recent release of the teaser has created a tremendous buzz across the internet. Starring Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti.
Female-centric themes rule new-age OTT space

Female-centric themes rule new-age OTT space

Abhay Deol in a still from the web series

Mahesh Manjrekar on working with Hollywood stunt director Don Lee in...

Toonz Media Group launches OTT platform MyToonz

Toonz launches ‘MyToonz’ OTT platform for family entertainment

Anuja Joshi: Mini and I have grown together

Anuja Joshi: Mini and I have grown together

Achint Kaur in Jamai 2.0 on ZEE5

How Achint Kaur makes negative characters real & human?

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021