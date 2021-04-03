OTTNews

Sumeet Vyas still searching for his profile, 19 years on

19 years into the business of acting, Sumeet Vyas is still searching for his profile.

By Glamsham Bureau
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas on Saturday posted on Instagram to say that, 19 years into the business of acting, he is still searching for his profile.

“19 years into this business, still haven’t found my profile. Any suggestions?” he wrote as caption with a picture that he posted on the social media handle.

Fans and industry friends commented on his picture.

“Always go with the one different from your co actor’s,” suggested actress Nimrat Kaur.

Sumeet started his career in 2001 as a theatre artiste and eventually began working in films and web series. He is known for his work in OTT shows such as “Permanent Roommates”, “Official Bhootiyagiri”, “Dark 7 White” and “1962: The War In The Hills”.

