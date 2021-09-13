- Advertisement -

Love can be magic, love can be pain. You lose a lot in love; there is so much you gain. Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan take us on a whirlwind ride of young love through the trailer of their upcoming romantic saga.

Shiddat, directed by Kunal Deshmukh, is a scintillating story of two star-crossed souls engulfed in a web of passionate romance. The trailer introduces us to Kartika and Jaggi, the perfect yin and yang pair. While there is sparkling chemistry between the duo, destiny seems to have other plans, as the leading lady is all set to tie a knot with someone else. We also see Mohit Raina exude some smouldering charm in his suave and stunning groom avatar, while Diana Penty redefines beauty in pristine and gorgeous bridal attire.

- Advertisement -

Can Jaggi win Kartika back? Will their story end with a heartbreak? Does true love really exists in today’s world? The trailer keeps us enthralled with many questions!

Speaking about the film, producer Dinesh Vijan says, “As a genre, love stories are timeless, they have always been embraced by audiences. An emotion each and every one of us has felt, the agony, the ecstasy, the whole grandeur of romance is what we have tried to capture in Shiddat.”

- Advertisement -

The trailer not only spans across the globe, showcasing some breathtaking locales, but also boasts of eclectic music that captivates our ears. Well, looks like pyaar and mohabbat will take over our home screens from the 1st of October.

Gulshan Kumar and Prem Vijan present, Dinesh Vijan’s Shiddat, a Maddock Original Film, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar, directed by Kunal Deshmukh, starring Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from the 1st of October.