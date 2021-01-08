OTT News

Sunny Leone and Karishma Tanna in the action-packed MX Original Series – Bullets

Sunny Leone and Karishma Tanna feature in this drama series as Tina and Lolo, with viewers getting a chance to seethem in a unique high-octane action avatar.

By Glamsham Editorial
This weekend, get ready for your dose of double trouble as MX Player brings viewers an action-packed MX Original Series – 'Bullets'. Fearless beauties Sunny Leone and Karishma Tanna feature in this drama series as Tina and Lolo, with viewers getting a chance to seethem in a unique high-octane action avatar. 

Bold, badass and brave – Tina and Lolo are on a quest to gather evidence that can thwart an illegal arms/weapons deal between two countries when a mishap occurs. The duo is suddenly up against an influential politician and they soon find themselves being chased not only by his goons but also by the police. 

Catch a glimpse of them here: 

Sunny Leone said, “I’ve always been excited about taking up a role which sees its protagonist being put through the paces of high octane action. The genre holds an added edge for me and what I loved about my character Tina is that she decides to brave the odds, learns to be tough and enjoys a sense of adventure.”

Making love with risk whilst on the run to save themselves, these women protagonists are faced with multiple hurdles – will they get arrested, will they get killed or will they be able to complete their mission?

Along with Sunny Leone & Karishma Tanna, this perfect masalaentertainer also sees Deepak Tijori, Viveck Vaswani, Amaan F Khan, Taaha Shah & Mohan Kapur in pivotal roles and is directed by Devang Dholakia. 

